Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry congratulates Türkiye on national holiday

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MFA) of Azerbaijan has congratulated Türkiye on April 23 – National Sovereignty and Children's Day, Report informs.

"We sincerely congratulate brotherly Türkiye on April 23 – National Sovereignty and Children's Day. This day, gifted to children by the founder of the Republic of Türkiye, Mustafa Kemal Atatürk, carries special significance as a symbol of peace, friendship, and hope for the future. The brotherhood and strategic partnership between Azerbaijan and Türkiye, strengthened by the principle of 'one nation, two states,' grows further on such values. We are confident that our shared history, culture, and values will instill the same spirit of unity and solidarity in future generations. On this cherished day, we wish peace, prosperity, and sustainable development to brotherly Türkiye, and a healthy, happy, and bright future to all children. Happy holiday!"