Ilham Aliyev WUF13 US-Iran talks
    Ilham Aliyev WUF13 US-Iran talks

    Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry congratulates Türkiye on national holiday

    Region
    • 23 April, 2026
    • 16:56
    Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry congratulates Türkiye on national holiday

    The Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MFA) of Azerbaijan has congratulated Türkiye on April 23 – National Sovereignty and Children's Day, Report informs.

    "We sincerely congratulate brotherly Türkiye on April 23 – National Sovereignty and Children's Day. This day, gifted to children by the founder of the Republic of Türkiye, Mustafa Kemal Atatürk, carries special significance as a symbol of peace, friendship, and hope for the future. The brotherhood and strategic partnership between Azerbaijan and Türkiye, strengthened by the principle of 'one nation, two states,' grows further on such values. We are confident that our shared history, culture, and values will instill the same spirit of unity and solidarity in future generations. On this cherished day, we wish peace, prosperity, and sustainable development to brotherly Türkiye, and a healthy, happy, and bright future to all children. Happy holiday!"

    Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Azerbaijan (MFA) National Sovereignty and Children's Day Türkiye
    Azərbaycan XİN: Türkiyə ilə ortaq dəyərləmiz gələcək nəsillərə də həmrəylik ruhu aşılayacaq
    МИД Азербайджана поздравил Турцию с Днем национального суверенитета и детей

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