Azerbaijani envoy to Iran, Ardabil governor discuss expanding cooperation

Azerbaijan's Ambassador to Iran Ali Alizada met with Governor of Iran's Ardabil Province Masoud Emami in Tehran to discuss the development of bilateral relations, Report informs via IRNA.

During the meeting, Emami outlined Ardabil's tourism, agriculture, mining, and industrial potential, emphasizing efforts to implement an easy investment approach and attract foreign investors.

Both sides highlighted the historical and cultural ties between Azerbaijan and Iran and stressed the full implementation of decisions reached during Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian's recent visit to Baku.

The talks also covered cooperation in transportation and road construction, joint cultural and literary events, and the resolution of customs issues between the two countries.

One of the key outcomes of the meeting was an agreement to proceed with signing a sister-city partnership between Ardabil and a city in Azerbaijan.

Emami also invited Ambassador Alizada to the upcoming International Investment Forum in Ardabil, noting the province's strong potential in tourism, agriculture, and energy.

At the conclusion, both parties emphasized continuing negotiations to launch a new stage of comprehensive cooperation and to follow up on the agreements reached.