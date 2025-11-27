Azerbaijani driver detained at Georgian customs: 'We regularly face such problems'

After a meeting between representatives of the Azerbaijani Embassy and relevant Georgian authorities, the issue of detained Azerbaijani cargo trucks in Georgia has begun to be resolved, Parvin Hasanov, one of the Azerbaijani TIR drivers, told Report.

He highlighted that preparations are currently underway for crossing, and he hopes to leave customs by the end of the day. The driver added that although the issue is being resolved this time, they regularly face such problems:

"I am transporting tobacco products. I am carrying out the cargo from Shaki [Azerbaijan] to Greece. Trucks carrying the same type of cargo belonging to Georgia pass through customs without any problems. But we face delays at customs, which leads to dissatisfaction among our European customers."

Hasanov stated that he was detained at customs for 22 days without any explanation. According to him, he has been held since November 7, and more than 30 Azerbaijani drivers have faced the same situation:

"Drivers approach officials, but no one talks to them. Customs officers behave rudely and do not communicate at all."

Another driver, Balay Allahverdiyev, who faced a similar problem, said that before them, nearly 70 trucks had been turned back:

"Georgian authorities told those drivers: ‘You have the Zangazur Corridor, go through there.' They were sent back, and now those drivers are trying to cross through Iran or Türkiye."

Azerbaijani cargo trucks had been held for more than 20 days at the Batumi and Tbilisi customs checkpoints without being allowed to pass. The Azerbaijani Embassy in Georgia took the matter under its control, and embassy representatives held meetings with Georgian officials. Following the talks, the Georgian side promised that the issue would be fully resolved in the very near future.