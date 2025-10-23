Ilham Aliyev Path to Victory UEFA Champions League
    Region
    • 23 October, 2025
    • 14:46
    Azerbaijani and Armenian Ambassadors to Italy attend discussion titled 'Peace is possible'

    Azerbaijan"s Ambassador to Italy Rashad Aslanov and Armenia"s Ambassador Vladimir Karapetyan took part in a discussion titled "Peace Is Possible," organized at the invitation of Giorgio Bartolomucci, head of the Festival della Diplomazia club. The event brought together about 150 scholars and students from various Italian universities.

    According to Armenian media cited by Report, the Embassy of Armenia in Italy shared details of the event.

    During the discussion, the ambassadors of Armenia and Azerbaijan emphasized the special role of US President Donald Trump in achieving peace in the region.

    Speaking about the Washington agreements, Karapetyan noted that the establishment of peace in the region "is a reality that must not and should never be reconsidered."

    The discussion was moderated by Fabio Sokolović, diplomatic adviser to the Mayor of Rome.

    Azərbaycan və Ermənistanın İtaliyadakı səfirləri "Sülh mümkündür" adlı müzakirədə iştirak ediblər
    Послы Азербайджана и Армении в Италии приняли участие в дискуссии "Мир возможен"

