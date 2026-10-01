Azerbaijan represented at World Bank regional forum in Georgia

The World Bank Group brought together government, private-sector and international organization representatives, as well as other stakeholders from Georgia, Azerbaijan, Armenia, Kazakhstan and Türkiye at a regional forum titled "Middle Corridor: The Next Stage."

According to Report's Georgian bureau, the forum also featured a World Bank report titled "Integration: World-Class Trade Logistics Along the Trans-Caspian Transport Corridor."

The World Bank noted that Georgia plays an important role in the Trans-Caspian Transport Corridor due to its strategic location between the Caspian and Black seas.

The report also assessed the potential impact of the development of the Trans-Caspian Transport Corridor on Georgia's economy. According to the forecast, the country's GDP could increase by 3.61% by 2040, while employment could rise by 0.79%. Imports and exports are also expected to expand.

The document emphasizes that the next stage of the Middle Corridor's development requires not only the construction of new infrastructure but also the operation of the entire route as a unified and efficient logistics system.