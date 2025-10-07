Azerbaijan may establish OTS Plus format for cooperation with other countries

The Organization of Turkic States (OTS) summit, which will take place in Azerbaijan on October 6-7, plans to decide on establishing an OTS Plus format for cooperation with states that are not members of the organization. This doesn't involve the creation of military blocs, OTS Secretary General Kubanychbek Omuraliev said in an interview with Kazakhstan's Kazinform news agency.

"A decision will be made to expand cooperation within our organization. There will be an OTS+ format, which will allow for cooperation with third countries. I want to emphasize right away that this is not about some closed or military blocs, as some journalists sometimes try to interpret. This is not true," he noted.

He reiterated that only countries in which Turkic languages ​​are official languages ​​can join the OTS. According to the secretary general, security issues have been a key topic at previous summits and will remain an important one at the upcoming one.

"But this time, the main focus will still be on the economy. The economic agenda includes transport, logistics, and infrastructure connections-these are strategic areas for all our countries," Omuraliev said.

The 12th OTS summit, titled "Regional Peace and Security," will be held in Gabala, Azerbaijan. The OTS members are Azerbaijan, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Türkiye, and Uzbekistan.