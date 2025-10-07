Ilham Aliyev 3rd CIS Games Organization of Turkic States
    Ilham Aliyev 3rd CIS Games Organization of Turkic States

    Azerbaijan may establish OTS Plus format for cooperation with other countries

    Region
    • 07 October, 2025
    • 08:23
    Azerbaijan may establish OTS Plus format for cooperation with other countries

    The Organization of Turkic States (OTS) summit, which will take place in Azerbaijan on October 6-7, plans to decide on establishing an OTS Plus format for cooperation with states that are not members of the organization. This doesn't involve the creation of military blocs, OTS Secretary General Kubanychbek Omuraliev said in an interview with Kazakhstan's Kazinform news agency.

    "A decision will be made to expand cooperation within our organization. There will be an OTS+ format, which will allow for cooperation with third countries. I want to emphasize right away that this is not about some closed or military blocs, as some journalists sometimes try to interpret. This is not true," he noted.

    He reiterated that only countries in which Turkic languages ​​are official languages ​​can join the OTS. According to the secretary general, security issues have been a key topic at previous summits and will remain an important one at the upcoming one.

    "But this time, the main focus will still be on the economy. The economic agenda includes transport, logistics, and infrastructure connections-these are strategic areas for all our countries," Omuraliev said.

    The 12th OTS summit, titled "Regional Peace and Security," will be held in Gabala, Azerbaijan. The OTS members are Azerbaijan, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Türkiye, and Uzbekistan.

    Kazakhstan Azerbaijan Organization of Turkic States
    TDT-nin Qəbələdəki Zirvə Görüşündə "TDT plus" formatının təsis edilməsi planlaşdırılır
    На саммите ОТГ в Азербайджане планируют учредить формат "ОТГ плюс" для сотрудничества с другими странами

    Latest News

    08:55
    Video

    Medical helicopter crashes on Sacramento highway, leaving 3 in critical condition

    Other countries
    08:46

    Georgian police detain 13 participants in riots in Tbilisi

    Region
    08:38

    Fire breaks out at chemical maker Dow's Texas plant

    Other countries
    08:33

    Competitions in 4 sports to be held within III CIS Games in Azerbaijan today

    Individual sports
    08:23

    Azerbaijan may establish OTS Plus format for cooperation with other countries

    Region
    08:14
    Photo

    Azerbaijan, Kazakhstan mull promising areas of strategic partnership

    Foreign policy
    08:08

    Jeyhun Bayramov meets Hakan Fidan in Azerbaijan's Gabala

    Foreign policy
    08:01

    Talks on Gaza proceed very well, Hamas agrees to important things — Trump

    Other countries
    20:58
    Photo

    Court once again confirms that order to fire ballistic missiles on Ganja was issued by Armenian leadership

    Incident
    All News Feed