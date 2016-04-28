 Top
    Close photo mode

    Azerbaijan is the fifth largest trade partner of Georgia

    Past few years, Azerbaijan has consistently ranked second in the top ten largest trade partners of Georgia

    Baku. 28 April. REPORT.AZ/ Georgia's foreign trade turnover in January-March 2016 amounted to 2.145 billion USD.

    Report informs referring to the Georgian media, report of the National Statistics Office of Georgia declares.

    According to the information, this is less by 7% than in the same period of last year. Exports for the period decreased by 12% - to 443 million USD, while imports decreased by 5% - to 1.703 million USD.

    In January-March 2016, the largest trade partners of Georgia were Turkey (342 million USD), Ireland (210 million USD) and Russia (185 million USD). In fourth place was China (169 million USD), and Azerbaijan took the fifth position (160 million USD).

    Notably, inprevious few years, Azerbaijan has consistently ranked second in the top ten largest trade partners of Georgia, the second only after Turkey.

    If you find out orphographic mistake in the text, please select mistaken part of the text and press Ctrl + Enter.

    Last added

    At least one category must be selected

    All news


    Orphus sistemi