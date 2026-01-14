Azerbaijan hands over four individuals to Armenia

Four individuals serving sentences in Azerbaijan - Vagif Khachaturyan, Gevorg Sujyan, David Davtyan, and Viken Eulcekcian - have been handed over to Armenia, Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan said on Facebook, Report informs.

He noted that the individuals were transferred via the Hakari Bridge.

This is a practical outcome of the peace process between the two countries.

Viken Eulcekcian, detained in 2020, was found to have come from Lebanon as a mercenary to participate in the Karabakh war. In 2021, he was sentenced to 20 years in prison by the Baku Military Court.

David Davtyan and Gevorg Sujyan were also detained in 2020 and charged under Article 276 of the Azerbaijani Criminal Code for espionage. In 2021, both were sentenced to 15 years in prison by the Baku Court on Grave Crimes.

Vagif Khachaturyan was accused of participating in genocide in the village of Meshali in the Khojaly district within illegal Armenian armed groups. He was detained in Lachin in 2023 and sentenced the same year to 15 years in prison by the Baku Military Court.