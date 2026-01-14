Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process Iran protests
    Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process Iran protests

    Azerbaijan hands over four individuals to Armenia

    Region
    • 14 January, 2026
    • 16:37
    Azerbaijan hands over four individuals to Armenia

    Four individuals serving sentences in Azerbaijan - Vagif Khachaturyan, Gevorg Sujyan, David Davtyan, and Viken Eulcekcian - have been handed over to Armenia, Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan said on Facebook, Report informs.

    He noted that the individuals were transferred via the Hakari Bridge.

    This is a practical outcome of the peace process between the two countries.

    Viken Eulcekcian, detained in 2020, was found to have come from Lebanon as a mercenary to participate in the Karabakh war. In 2021, he was sentenced to 20 years in prison by the Baku Military Court.

    David Davtyan and Gevorg Sujyan were also detained in 2020 and charged under Article 276 of the Azerbaijani Criminal Code for espionage. In 2021, both were sentenced to 15 years in prison by the Baku Court on Grave Crimes.

    Vagif Khachaturyan was accused of participating in genocide in the village of Meshali in the Khojaly district within illegal Armenian armed groups. He was detained in Lachin in 2023 and sentenced the same year to 15 years in prison by the Baku Military Court.

    Azerbaijan Armenia Nikol Pashinyan
    Azərbaycanda cəza çəkən 4 erməni Ermənistana təhvil verilib
    Азербайджан передал Армении 4 осужденных

    Latest News

    17:58

    Mexico reaffirms commitment to strengthening ties with Azerbaijan

    Foreign policy
    17:57

    36 historical exhibits return to Azerbaijan after two decades abroad

    Cultural policy
    17:48

    Azerbaijan waives visa requirements for Somali diplomatic, service passport holders

    Foreign policy
    17:47

    Azerbaijan's MFA comments on TRIPP Implementation Framework document

    Foreign policy
    17:41

    Baku airport served nearly 8 million passengers in 2025

    Infrastructure
    17:35

    Oil exports via BTC pipeline up 16% in November

    Energy
    17:29
    Photo

    Azerbaijan explores Israel's expertise in aquaculture and innovation

    AIC
    17:25

    Azerbaijan waives visa requirements for Ugandan diplomatic, service passport holders

    Foreign policy
    17:19

    Azerbaijan to host first int'l conference on India's violence against minorities

    Foreign policy
    All News Feed