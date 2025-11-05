Azerbaijan and Georgia museums sign cooperation memorandum
Region
- 05 November, 2025
- 15:45
The Georgian National Museum and the Azerbaijan National Carpet Museum have signed a memorandum of cooperation in Tbilisi, Report informs.
Under the agreement, the two museums plan to organize joint exhibitions, master classes, and experience exchange projects in carpet weaving, textile conservation, and restoration.
The Azerbaijani side expressed hope that in the near future, various museums across Georgia will host exhibitions, interactive events, and training programs showcasing carpet weaving and textile culture.
This inter-museum collaboration is deemed an important step toward preserving and promoting the cultural heritage of both Azerbaijan and Georgia.
