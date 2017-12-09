 Top
    Avalanche kills four hikers in western Iran

    Rescuers discovered their bodies, five reported missing

    Baku. 9 December. REPORT.AZ/ The rescuers in Iran discovered the bodies of four alpinists in the west of country, five people missing, Report informs referring to RIA Novosti.

    A group of 15 alpinists climbed to the top of the mount Oshtorankuh in the western Iran. During the descent from the mount on December 7 the were hit by avalanche. Search operations is underway.

    Reza Ariayi, the head of a crisis management committee in the western province of Lorestan told Tasnim agency the missing people are most likely are dead because of low temperature.

