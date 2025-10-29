Armenian PM to attend peace conference in Paris
- 29 October, 2025
- 13:26
Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan will pay a working visit to France on October 29–30 to participate in the 8th Paris Peace Forum, according to the Prime Minister's Office, Report informs via Armenian media.
On October 30, Pashinyan is scheduled to meet with French President Emmanuel Macron at the Élysée Palace.
