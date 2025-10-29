Ilham Aliyev Path to Victory
    Armenian PM to attend peace conference in Paris

    29 October, 2025
    • 13:26
    Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan will pay a working visit to France on October 29–30 to participate in the 8th Paris Peace Forum, according to the Prime Minister's Office, Report informs via Armenian media.

    On October 30, Pashinyan is scheduled to meet with French President Emmanuel Macron at the Élysée Palace.

    Armenia France Armenian Prime Minister visit
    Paşinyan Parisdə sülh konfransında iştirak edəcək
    Пашинян примет участие в конференции по вопросам мира в Париже

