Armenian parliament to consider update on 44-day war at closed hearings
Region
- 02 October, 2025
- 16:39
The Armenian Parliament will consider the update of the investigative commission examining the circumstances of the 44-day war not in a plenary session, but in closed hearings, Report informs referring to Armenian media citing National Assembly Speaker Alen Simonyan.
"Closed hearings will be held, and the document will be presented in this format. We just discussed this issue at the Council and made this decision," he noted.
