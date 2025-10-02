Ilham Aliyev TRIPP 3rd CIS Games BCAW2025 Climate week INMerge2025 European Political Community Summit
    Armenian parliament to consider update on 44-day war at closed hearings

    Region
    • 02 October, 2025
    • 16:39
    The Armenian Parliament will consider the update of the investigative commission examining the circumstances of the 44-day war not in a plenary session, but in closed hearings, Report informs referring to Armenian media citing National Assembly Speaker Alen Simonyan.

    "Closed hearings will be held, and the document will be presented in this format. We just discussed this issue at the Council and made this decision," he noted.

    Armenia Alen Simonyan 44-day war
    44 günlük müharibə ilə bağlı hesabat Ermənistan parlamentində müzakirə olunacaq
    Доклад по 44-дневной войне парламент Армении рассмотрит на закрытых слушаниях

