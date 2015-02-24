Armenian parliament discussing crisis of governance

Baku. 24 February. REPORT.AZ/ At the National Assembly of Armenia continues discussion of the draft declaration of the crisis of governance in the country, Report informs referring to the "Echo of the Caucasus".

It was presented to the factions by three parties - "Prosperous Armenia", "Heritage" and the Armenian National Congress in October last year, but was allowed to consider only the day before.

Faction leader Levon Zurabyan, presenting the project, said that the government admitted failure in all areas of life - economic, social, domestic and foreign policy.

"All this has led to mass emigration. Without any delay, you must take this statement and find ways to resolve the situation", he said.

PAP faction boycotted the meeting because of "difficult and tense internal political situation."