Armenian Ombudsman: 17% of murders occurs in a context of domestic violence

Baku. 31 January. REPORT.AZ/ 17% of murders in Armenia occurs in the context of domestic violence.

Report informs citing the Armenian media, the country's ombudsman, Chairman of organization of human rights defense, Arman Tatoyan said addressing seminar entitled "Prevention of violence against women" in Yerevan.

"According to official statistics of the law enforcement agencies, number of domestic violence increases. The crimes committed in this context are hidden in many cases", Arman Tatoyan stressed.

According to information, "Against women violence" coalition coordinator Zaruhi Hovhannisyan said that 10 of 16 criminal cases, investigated by the Investigative Committee of Armenia in 2015 are murder of women: "A monitoring conducted in 2016, revealed death of dozens of women. Hot Line received about 5 000 calls last year regarding domestic violence, which doubled compared to 2015".