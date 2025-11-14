Armenian MPs to visit Saint Petersburg at end of November
Members of the National Assembly of Armenia will pay a working visit to Saint Petersburg, Russian Federation, from November 27 to 29.
According to Report, citing Armenian media, the delegation will include Vice-Speaker of Parliament Akop Arshakyan, Chairman of the Standing Committee on Territorial Administration, Local Self-Government, Agriculture and Environmental Protection Vage Galumyan, as well as Civil Contract faction MPs Shirak Torosyan and Aleksey Sandikov.
