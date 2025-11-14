Armenian MPs to visit Saint Petersburg at end of November

Ilham Aliyev Path to Victory WUF13 Budget package 2025 Islamic Solidarity Games COP30
    Members of the National Assembly of Armenia will pay a working visit to Saint Petersburg, Russian Federation, from November 27 to 29.

    According to Report, citing Armenian media, the delegation will include Vice-Speaker of Parliament Akop Arshakyan, Chairman of the Standing Committee on Territorial Administration, Local Self-Government, Agriculture and Environmental Protection Vage Galumyan, as well as Civil Contract faction MPs Shirak Torosyan and Aleksey Sandikov.

    Армянские депутаты посетят Санкт-Петербург в конце ноября

