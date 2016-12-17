Armenian lawmaker: “Injured Armenian soldiers abandoned to their fate”

Baku. 17 December. REPORT.AZ/ “Member of Armenian opposition party “Irs”, lawmaker, Anahit Bakhshiyan intends to file a lawsuit against deputy prime minister of so called “Nagorno-Karabakh Republic” (“NKR”).

Report informs, referring to Armenian mass media, she told in his interview to ‘1in.am’ news portal that the reason is lost money from ‘Martik’ (Fighter) Fund. She also talked about treatment of military servicemen, conditions in Erevan Central Clinical Hospital and number of other issues.

A.Bakhshiyan told that statement of Armenian defense minister Vigen Sargsyan on money gathered in ‘Martik’ Fund didn’t convince him: “V.Sargsyan also talks about issues that I am concerned with. He tells nothing new. According to Fund’s web site, 12 404 persons made contributions to the Fund; there are high level officials among them. Most of them have been forced to pay money. One person wrote me that he emigrated to USA because of wife’s health problem. As he is former military serviceman, he paid 300 US dollars for himself and for his wife to receive proper documents from ministry of defense. Minister of defense says 1.2 million US dollars are in banks. Good. But where did the interest percentage go? The fund operates since year 2002. HAYXNAYBANK, where the account was opened, doesn’t exist. It is unclear what the funds, envisaged for military trainings and charities, were spent for”.

Armenian lawmaker noted that no material support was provided to servicemen wounded in April battles: “5 servicemen are treated in Grigor Lusavorich hospital at present. They were wounded 7, 8, 9 year ago and abandoned to their fate. There aren’t proper circumstances for treatment and recovery in our Erevan Central Clinical Hospital “Muratsan”. Why this medical institution doesn’t possess proper treatment department? The hospital hasn’t been replenished, toilets on 3-4 flours are in terrible conditions, there is no normal room or condition for doctors’ work. After all, what kind of work this Fund has done? They create a new fund at present, but people doesn’t trust them. It is interesting, why Chamber of Accounts doesn’t inspect operations of ‘Martik’ Fund? I want to file a lawsuit against Fund’s chairman, deputy prime minister of “NKR” Arthur Agambekian and director Sederkyan to call them for account”.