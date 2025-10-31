Ilham Aliyev Path to Victory WUF13
    Ilham Aliyev Path to Victory WUF13

    Armenian FM's wife joins commission on unblocking communications with Azerbaijan

    Region
    • 31 October, 2025
    • 19:43
    Armenian FM's wife joins commission on unblocking communications with Azerbaijan

    The wife of the Armenian Foreign Minister Ararat Mirzoyan, Gohar Abajyan, has been included in the commission on unblocking communications with Azerbaijan.

    As Report informs with reference to Armenian media, the corresponding decision was signed by Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan.

    The head of government made changes to the decree on the establishment of a commission on opening transport and economic communications between Armenia and Azerbaijan and approved the updated personnel composition.

    The commission is headed by Deputy Prime Minister Mher Grigoryan. It also includes Deputy Foreign Minister Vahan Kostanyan, the wife of the Foreign Minister Gohar Abajyan, as well as a number of other officials.

    It is also noted that Gohar Abajyan was recently appointed as the CEO of the Investment Support Center Foundation (Enterprise Armenia).

    In addition, the updated composition of the commission includes the former chairman of the Supreme Judicial Council Karen Andreasyan, who was released from this position last year. He is currently Armenia's representative on international legal issues.

    Gohar Abajyan Ararat Mirzoyan Armenia
    Ermənistan XİN başçısının həyat yoldaşı Azərbaycanla əlaqədar komissiyanın tərkibinə daxil edilib
    Супруга главы МИД Армении вошла в комиссию по разблокировке коммуникаций с Азербайджаном

    Latest News

    21:18
    Video

    Hikmat Hajiyev: Working group on US-Azerbaijan strategic partnership established

    Foreign policy
    20:55

    Ambassador: Principle of 'One nation - two states' evolved into geopolitical unity

    Foreign policy
    20:46

    Erdogan's visit to Azerbaijan to participate in Victory Parade being discussed

    Region
    20:38

    Turkish Cooperation, Coordination Agency implementing project to restore Mardakan Fortress in Azerbaijan

    Cultural policy
    20:31

    Azerbaijan's Islam Rahimov wins European U23 Judo Championships

    Individual sports
    20:15
    Photo

    Slovak envoy notes importance of diplomats' trip to Jabrayil, Zangilan

    Foreign policy
    19:57

    Erdogan: I hope Russia, Ukraine will soon find common ground

    Region
    19:50

    Türkiye's deputy youth minister visits Azerbaijan

    Region
    19:43

    Armenian FM's wife joins commission on unblocking communications with Azerbaijan

    Region
    All News Feed