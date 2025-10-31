Armenian FM's wife joins commission on unblocking communications with Azerbaijan

The wife of the Armenian Foreign Minister Ararat Mirzoyan, Gohar Abajyan, has been included in the commission on unblocking communications with Azerbaijan.

As Report informs with reference to Armenian media, the corresponding decision was signed by Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan.

The head of government made changes to the decree on the establishment of a commission on opening transport and economic communications between Armenia and Azerbaijan and approved the updated personnel composition.

The commission is headed by Deputy Prime Minister Mher Grigoryan. It also includes Deputy Foreign Minister Vahan Kostanyan, the wife of the Foreign Minister Gohar Abajyan, as well as a number of other officials.

It is also noted that Gohar Abajyan was recently appointed as the CEO of the Investment Support Center Foundation (Enterprise Armenia).

In addition, the updated composition of the commission includes the former chairman of the Supreme Judicial Council Karen Andreasyan, who was released from this position last year. He is currently Armenia's representative on international legal issues.