Armenian and Greek lobby prevented to built a monument to Mustafa Kamal Ataturk

Baku. 5 March. REPORT.AZ/ Representatives of the Armenian and Greek lobby Carson City US state of California have prevented the establishment of a monument to Mustafa Kamal Ataturk.

Report informs the information was spread by Turkish media. Report notes that, the issue have been discussed for a long time at the municipality was rejected because of the intervention of the Armenian and Greek lobby in United States.

More than 400 representatives of the Western US Central Committee of the Armenian Revolutionary Federation, Armenian representative of the International Committee acting in the West of US, the Armenian Youth Federation, the American-Greek Council held a protest in front of City Hall in Carson City.

At the event the chairman of the City of Glendale Zareh Sinanyan, chairman of the municipality of Montebello Jacques Gadzhiyan and deputy chairman of the US-Greek Council Aris Anagnos came out against the issue.

Apart from them, the Armenians, members of the California State Assembly membership, also sent a written request to the municipality in which protested against the implementation of this plan.

According to the information, at the time of voting, the chairman of the municipality Jim Dear, changed his decision and voted against the project.

Turkish Consul in Los Angeles Raifa Gyulru Gezer supported the idea of erecting a monument.

Information indicates that, the Turks living in California showed no interest in the matter.