Armenia, US discuss TRIPP project for Zangazur corridor section

Armenia is actively discussing details of the TRIPP project- the 42-kilometer section of the Zangazur Corridor that passes through Armenian territory - with the United States and expects to begin practical implementation soon, Secretary of Armenia's Security Council Armen Grigoryan said during the 13th meeting of CIS Security Council secretaries in Moscow, Report informs, citing Armenian media

Grigoryan said the program aims to foster genuine cooperation and mutual benefit. Its goal is to strengthen connections not only between Armenia and Azerbaijan but also with other CIS member states, integrating Armenia's transport routes into broader Eurasian networks.

"This opens new opportunities for trade, logistics, and mobility, helping to build stronger ties that are essential for ensuring security," he added.