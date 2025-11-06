Armenia to allocate additional $11 million for defense needs
Region
- 06 November, 2025
- 12:37
At its meeting on November 6, the Armenian government decided to allocate an additional 4.371 billion drams (approximately $11 million) for defense needs, Report informs via Armenian media outlets.
The funds will be directed toward ensuring the security and inviolability of the country's borders.
Armenia's defense budget for 2025 has increased significantly compared to the previous year-from 115 billion drams (around $300 million) to 660 billion drams (approximately $1.717 billion).
Additionally, in 2026, defense spending is expected to be reduced by 100 billion drams, bringing the total to 560 billion drams (around $1.455 billion).
