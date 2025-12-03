Ilham Aliyev Path to Victory WUF13 Budget package UEFA Champions League Organization of Turkic States
    Armenia to allocate $393 million for defense industry development by 2029

    Armenia plans to allocate more than 150 billion drams ($393 million) for the development of its defense industry during 2026–2028, continuing its policy of three-year contracts, Armenia's Minister of High-Tech Industry Mkhitar Hayrapetyan said on social media, Report informs.

    "The Ministry of Defense of Armenia has already begun discussions with 30 companies regarding new three-year contracts. Under the first three-year program, aimed at developing the military industry, contracts worth more than 171 billion drams ($448 million) were signed with 28 companies for 2023–2025. This has become the cornerstone of the development of the Republic of Armenia's military-industrial complex," the minister stated.

    Ermənistan 2029-cu ilədək müdafiə sənayesinin inkişafına 393 milyon dollar yönəldəcək
    Армения до 2029 года направит $393 млн на развитие оборонной промышленности

