Armenia signed arms supply contracts with France worth €274.5M in 2023–2024

Armenia signed arms supply contracts with France worth more than €274 million in 2023–2024, according to a report submitted to parliament by France's Ministry of the Armed Forces, Report informs via RFE/RL.

The document states that, within the framework of diversifying cooperation in the defense sector, Armenia decided to turn to France to strengthen its military capabilities and ensure the security of its population. "The export of new equipment, the holding of military exercises, and joint operations are exclusively defensive in nature. The establishment of a French defense mission in Yerevan in 2023 allows for establishing closer ties with Armenian partners and for determining the best formats of cooperation," the ministry says.

Until 2022, however, France practically did not supply arms to Armenia, but numerous contracts were signed in 2023–2024 to replenish Armenia's ground forces.

France is also reportedly supplying Armenia with Caesar self-propelled howitzers, as well as 15 anti-tank missiles and their launch systems.