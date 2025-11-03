Ilham Aliyev Path to Victory WUF13 Budget package
    Ilham Aliyev Path to Victory WUF13 Budget package

    Armenia signed arms supply contracts with France worth €274.5M in 2023–2024

    Region
    • 03 November, 2025
    • 12:52
    Armenia signed arms supply contracts with France worth €274.5M in 2023–2024

    Armenia signed arms supply contracts with France worth more than €274 million in 2023–2024, according to a report submitted to parliament by France's Ministry of the Armed Forces, Report informs via RFE/RL.

    The document states that, within the framework of diversifying cooperation in the defense sector, Armenia decided to turn to France to strengthen its military capabilities and ensure the security of its population. "The export of new equipment, the holding of military exercises, and joint operations are exclusively defensive in nature. The establishment of a French defense mission in Yerevan in 2023 allows for establishing closer ties with Armenian partners and for determining the best formats of cooperation," the ministry says.

    Until 2022, however, France practically did not supply arms to Armenia, but numerous contracts were signed in 2023–2024 to replenish Armenia's ground forces.

    France is also reportedly supplying Armenia with Caesar self-propelled howitzers, as well as 15 anti-tank missiles and their launch systems.

    Armenia France arms supply contracts Caesar howitzers
    Ermənistan və Fransa 2023-2024-cü illərdə 274,5 milyon avroluq silah tədarükü müqaviləsi imzalayıb
    Армения и Франция в 2023-2024 гг подписали контракты на поставку вооружения на 274,5 млн евро

    Latest News

    13:25

    China confirms first visit by Spanish monarch in 18 years

    Other countries
    13:22

    Erdogan calls for increased support for TRNC by Muslim countries

    Region
    13:14

    Pakistani and Turkish foreign ministers to meet in Istanbul

    World
    13:03

    Anglo Asian Mining Plc signs contract to sell copper concentrate from its Karabakh mine

    Industry
    12:52

    Armenia signed arms supply contracts with France worth €274.5M in 2023–2024

    Region
    12:37

    Xiaomi's share in Azerbaijan's mobile market keeps declining

    ICT
    12:23

    Defense chiefs of South Korea, US set to discuss alliance issues

    Other countries
    12:22
    Photo

    Project of Jabrayil Mosque presented in Azerbaijan

    Domestic policy
    12:09

    Azerbaijan's order volumes for gas supplies to Europe via TAP revealed

    Energy
    All News Feed