Armenia's Ruling Party: Mutual civil society visits strengthen peace

Visits between representatives of the Armenian and Azerbaijani communities will be reciprocal and consistent, Artur Hovhannisyan, secretary of the Civil Contract party's parliamentary faction, said at a briefing in the National Assembly of Armenia, Report informs via Armenian media.

He noted that the visits are aimed at strengthening an atmosphere of peace.

"Meetings between various representatives of the Armenian and Azerbaijani communities – both in Armenia and Azerbaijan – will be consistent," Hovhannisyan emphasized.

A bilateral roundtable meeting between civil society representatives from Armenia and Azerbaijan was held in Armenia on February 13-14 as part of the Bridge of Peace initiative.

The Azerbaijani delegation included 19 people, while the Armenian side was represented by 20 representatives of non-governmental organizations.