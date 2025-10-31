Armenia's 2026 budget doesn't cover repair of railway to Azerbaijan border
Region
- 31 October, 2025
- 15:04
Armenia's draft 2026 state budget does not allocate funds for the repair of the railway line from Yeraskh village to the Azerbaijani border, leading to Nakhchivan, Armenian Minister of Territorial Administration and Infrastructure David Khudatyan stated during a parliamentary commission session while presenting the ministry's budget proposals, Report informs, citing the Armenian media.
He noted that financing for railway infrastructure development to potentially reopen transport routes in the region is not planned.
Khudatyan also said that coordinating US cooperation on infrastructure management in the Mehri region falls under the authority of Deputy Prime Minister Mher Grigoryan's office.
