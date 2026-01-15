Armenia ready to ensure unhindered link between Azerbaijan and Nakhchivan, Pashinyan says
Region
- 15 January, 2026
- 12:21
Armenia is prepared to guarantee unobstructed transit between Azerbaijan's main part and its Nakhchivan exclave, the Armenian prime minister has announced, according to Report.
"We are ready, willing, and determined to act in this direction, including ensuring uninterrupted communication between Azerbaijan and its Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic, in line with principles we have repeatedly discussed," Nikol Pashinyan said at a government meeting.
He added that the step reflects a broader effort to shift away from the logic of conflict and cultivate a stable, constructive regional atmosphere.
Latest News
