Armenia may start importing wheat from Russia and Kazakhstan by rail
Region
- 04 November, 2025
- 18:12
Armenia may begin importing wheat exclusively by railway from both Kazakhstan and Russia, Minister of Economy, Gevork Papoyan, said during a joint session of parliamentary standing committees while discussing the 2026 state budget draft, Report informs, citing Armenian media.
Papoyan noted that two key developments are underway that could make this shift possible:
"I hope that from now on, Armenia will import wheat only by rail. Importing from both Kazakhstan and Russia is economically much more feasible, as this approach significantly reduces the cost of wheat," the Armenian minister stated.
Latest News
18:25
Chrome leads Azerbaijan's browser market across all platforms in OctoberICT
18:12
Armenia may start importing wheat from Russia and Kazakhstan by railRegion
17:55
Ranking of investment companies in Azerbaijan (January-October 2025)Finance
17:52
Photo
Journalists from Azerbaijan visit Arda Khiva tourist complex in UzbekistanMedia
17:33
Photo
Minister: Azerbaijan's gas supply to Greece reached 800 mcm in 9 monthsEnergy
17:31
Azerbaijan approves agreement on implementing ASAN Service model in PakistanForeign policy
17:30
President of Pakistan congratulates Ilham AliyevForeign policy
17:00
President Ilham Aliyev invited to UzbekistanForeign policy
16:57