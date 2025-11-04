Ilham Aliyev Path to Victory WUF13 Budget package
    Ilham Aliyev Path to Victory WUF13 Budget package

    Armenia may start importing wheat from Russia and Kazakhstan by rail

    Region
    • 04 November, 2025
    • 18:12
    Armenia may start importing wheat from Russia and Kazakhstan by rail

    Armenia may begin importing wheat exclusively by railway from both Kazakhstan and Russia, Minister of Economy, Gevork Papoyan, said during a joint session of parliamentary standing committees while discussing the 2026 state budget draft, Report informs, citing Armenian media.

    Papoyan noted that two key developments are underway that could make this shift possible:

    "I hope that from now on, Armenia will import wheat only by rail. Importing from both Kazakhstan and Russia is economically much more feasible, as this approach significantly reduces the cost of wheat," the Armenian minister stated.

    Gevork Papoyan Kazakhstan Russia wheat imports
    Ermənistan Qazaxıstan və Rusiyadan buğda idxalını yalnız dəmir yolu ilə həyata keçirə bilər
    Папоян: Армения планирует импорт пшеницы из Казахстана и РФ только по ж/д

    Latest News

    18:25

    Chrome leads Azerbaijan's browser market across all platforms in October

    ICT
    18:12

    Armenia may start importing wheat from Russia and Kazakhstan by rail

    Region
    17:55

    Ranking of investment companies in Azerbaijan (January-October 2025)

    Finance
    17:52
    Photo

    Journalists from Azerbaijan visit Arda Khiva tourist complex in Uzbekistan

    Media
    17:33
    Photo

    Minister: Azerbaijan's gas supply to Greece reached 800 mcm in 9 months

    Energy
    17:31

    Azerbaijan approves agreement on implementing ASAN Service model in Pakistan

    Foreign policy
    17:30

    President of Pakistan congratulates Ilham Aliyev

    Foreign policy
    17:00

    President Ilham Aliyev invited to Uzbekistan

    Foreign policy
    16:57

    Baku Stock Exchange turnover reaches $54.6B in ten months

    Finance
    All News Feed