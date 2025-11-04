Armenia may start importing wheat from Russia and Kazakhstan by rail

Armenia may begin importing wheat exclusively by railway from both Kazakhstan and Russia, Minister of Economy, Gevork Papoyan, said during a joint session of parliamentary standing committees while discussing the 2026 state budget draft, Report informs, citing Armenian media.

Papoyan noted that two key developments are underway that could make this shift possible:

"I hope that from now on, Armenia will import wheat only by rail. Importing from both Kazakhstan and Russia is economically much more feasible, as this approach significantly reduces the cost of wheat," the Armenian minister stated.