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    Ilham Aliyev Formula 1 Azerbaijan Grand Prix 2026 Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process US strikes on Iran

    Armenia, China sign agreement on international road transport

    Region
    • 22 September, 2026
    • 19:05
    Armenia, China sign agreement on international road transport

    Armenia and China have signed an agreement on international passenger and freight transport by road.

    According to Report, citing Armenpress, the agreement regulates international road transport between the two countries and is expected to contribute to the development of foreign trade relations.

    The agreement was signed on behalf of Armenia by Deputy Minister of Territorial Administration and Infrastructure Kristine Galechyan.

    She said the agreement marked another important step toward deepening transport cooperation and strengthening ties between the two countries.

    road transport China Armenia
    Ermənistan və Çin beynəlxalq avtomobil daşımaları haqqında saziş imzalayıb
    Армения и КНР подписали соглашение о международных автоперевозках

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