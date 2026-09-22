Armenia, China sign agreement on international road transport
Region
- 22 September, 2026
- 19:05
Armenia and China have signed an agreement on international passenger and freight transport by road.
According to Report, citing Armenpress, the agreement regulates international road transport between the two countries and is expected to contribute to the development of foreign trade relations.
The agreement was signed on behalf of Armenia by Deputy Minister of Territorial Administration and Infrastructure Kristine Galechyan.
She said the agreement marked another important step toward deepening transport cooperation and strengthening ties between the two countries.
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