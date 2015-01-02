​Armenia becomes a full member of the EAEC

Baku. 2 January. REPORT.AZ/ Armenia joined the Eurasian Economic Union (EAEC), which already includes Russia, Belarus and Kazakhstan from January 2.

Report informs citing Tert.am, the corresponding agreement was signed in October 2014.

Although Armenia became a full member of the association, Armenia to be presented in a limited part in the executive bodies of the EAEC till the end of the year. At the end of 2015 the term of office, in which the current members of the Eurasian Economic Commission (EEC) have been appointed, will be over.