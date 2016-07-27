Armed group in Yerevan take hostages the first aid doctors

Baku. 27 July. REPORT.AZ/ Armed men in Armenia who seized police station, took hostage brigade of the "first aid".

Report informs citing the Sputnik-Armenia, spokesman for the Armenian Police Ashot Aharonyan stated.

"Last night it was reported that an armed group in the occupied territory of the regiment have two more wounded. Law enforcement agencies called to help them and were refused. Also families appealed to take wounded to the hospital. Law enforcers have provided all the necessary conditions. However, when doctors arrived, they were taken hostages", he wrote on his Facebook page.

Law enforcement agencies are currently negotiating for their release.

Notably, on July 17, an armed group seized the building of the police in Yerevan. One policeman was killed during the capture and wounded four people wounded. The invaders demand the release from custody of Colonel Zhirayr Sefilyan, one of the leaders of the opposition movement “Founding Parliament” and “New Armenia”. In addition, members of the armed group demanded the resignation of the president and government. On July 23, they released all the hostages, but still continue to hold the building.