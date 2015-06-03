​Anti-terror operation held in 8 regions of Istanbul

Baku. 3 June. REPORT.AZ/ Terror Branch of the Security Council held an anti-terrorist operation in 8 districts of Istanbul - Kucukcekmece, Sultanqazi, Basaksehir, Esenyurt, Atasehir and Bakirkoy, Report informs citing Turkish Anadolu Agency.

According to the provided information, special police units also took part in the operation. As a result of counterterrorism campaign more than 10 suspects were arrested.

As claimed, they are members of terrorist Revolutionary People's Liberation Party.