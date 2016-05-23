Another Armenian senior army officer sacks

Baku. 23 May. REPORT.AZ/ Armenian President Serzh Sargsyan signed a decree on dismissal of Major General Melsik Chilingaryan from the post of Chief of the Armed Forces of arms control.

Report informs referring to the Armenian media outlets, press-service of the President of Armenia said.

In late April, the President of Armenia has dismissed three senior generals - Deputy Defense Minister of Armenia, Head of the Department of Logistics Lieutenant-General Alik Mirzabekyan, Head of Intelligence Department of the General Staff of Armenian Armed Forces, Major General Arshak Karapetyan and the Chief of the Signal Corps, the head of communications management and automated systems Major General Komitas Muradyan.