Ilham Aliyev 3rd CIS Games European Political Community Summit
    Ilham Aliyev 3rd CIS Games European Political Community Summit

    Ambassador: Middle Corridor could become a key trade route

    Region
    • 03 October, 2025
    • 19:18
    Ambassador: Middle Corridor could become a key trade route

    The Middle Corridor (Trans-Caspian International Transport Route) offers significant economic advantages to participating countries, Turkish Ambassador to Kazakhstan, Mustafa Kapucu, said during a panel session at Kazakhstan Energy Week 2025 in Astana, according to Report's Kazakhstan bureau.

    "The Middle Corridor could become a key trade route," the diplomat said.

    He also highlighted the potential of regional countries to develop logistics and establish new transport routes.

    "For developed Western countries, oil and gas remain the most important strategic resources. The energy-driven vector of economic development attracts considerable attention," Kapucu emphasized.

    Middle Corridor Kazakhstan Turkiye
    Səfir: Orta Dəhliz əsas marşruta çevrilə bilər
    Посол: Средний коридор может стать ключевым маршрутом

    Latest News

    20:55

    llham Aliyev shares post on Turkic States Cooperation Day

    Foreign policy
    20:38

    Armenian government to launch geological service for mineral exploration

    Region
    20:33

    UN interim forces in Lebanon say IDF threw grenades at their personnel

    Other countries
    20:25

    Finland to replace hundreds of Russian railcars due to non-compliance with EU standards

    Other countries
    20:10

    Trump calls Erdogan to discuss situation in Gaza

    Other countries
    20:05

    Total value of government securities in Azerbaijan falls by 11%

    Finance
    20:02
    Photo

    Azerbaijani karate athletes win 9 medals at 3rd CIS Games

    Individual sports
    19:45

    IDF reports killing 20 Hamas militants attempting to attack Gaza residents

    Other countries
    19:39

    Kazakhstan to increase gas extraction by 15 billion cubic meters over next five years

    Region
    All News Feed