Ambassador: Middle Corridor could become a key trade route

The Middle Corridor (Trans-Caspian International Transport Route) offers significant economic advantages to participating countries, Turkish Ambassador to Kazakhstan, Mustafa Kapucu, said during a panel session at Kazakhstan Energy Week 2025 in Astana, according to Report's Kazakhstan bureau.

"The Middle Corridor could become a key trade route," the diplomat said.

He also highlighted the potential of regional countries to develop logistics and establish new transport routes.

"For developed Western countries, oil and gas remain the most important strategic resources. The energy-driven vector of economic development attracts considerable attention," Kapucu emphasized.