Ambassador: Iran concerns over deterioration of humanitarian situation in Yemen

Baku. 6 May. REPORT.AZ/ 'Iran concerned over deterioration of humanitarian situation in Yemen'.

In interview with Report agency, Iran Ambassador to Azerbaijan Mohsen Pak Ayeen expressed Iran's deep concern over the deterioration of the humanitarian situation in light of severe shortage of most dire medical supplies in Yemen. He reiterated that Iran is preparing a report on its numerous attempts to assist the highly oppressed Yemeni citizens and the blocking the path for their entry that will be presented to various international organizations.

'Saudi government created obstacle for shipment of the emergency supplies and drinking water, on the other, have", M.Pak Ayeen said.

"The Islamic Republic of Iran will continue efforts aimed at forwarding emergency supplies to Yemen in collaboration with the International Committee of the Red Cross", Iranian Ambassador added.

Meanwhile, M. Pak Ayeen expressed concern about the usage of forbidden weapons by the Arab coalition against the Yemeni citizens that is confirmed by international organizations.

Pakaein also called on the peace loving countries and international organizations, to provide the necessary grounds for sending food and medical aids to the Yemeni.