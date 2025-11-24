Aide: Many items of US peace plan discussed in Alaska acceptable to Russia

Many provisions of the peace plan for Ukraine proposed by the US and discussed in Alaska are acceptable to Russia, Presidential Aide Yury Ushakov told journalists, Report informs via TASS.

"We have been briefed on one version that is consistent with the understandings reached in Alaska. I would say that, not all, but many of the provisions of this plan seem acceptable to us," the Kremlin official said.

He also emphasized that the proposed plan contains numerous points requiring further discussion. "Regarding other provisions, there are currently 28 points that demand thorough deliberation and careful consideration between the parties. However, this issue has not yet been addressed with us," Ushakov stated.

When asked whether the current version of the plan should be made public, the presidential aide noted that the document is still under multilateral discussion. "We received a draft that is actively being debated, and as you know, it will inevitably undergo revisions and modifications by us, and likely by the Ukrainian, American, and European sides - if they wish. This is a very serious matter," he explained, stressing that no one has yet discussed the plan's contents with Russia.