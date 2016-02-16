 Top
    Close photo mode

    Aden Governor escape assassination attempt in Yemen

    Three of the gunmen were killed in an exchange of fire

    Baku. 16 February. REPORT.AZ/ The governor and security director of the southern Yemeni city of Aden escaped a gun attack on their convoy on Tuesday, a security official said, the latest in a string of militant attacks on the government, Report informs referring to the TASS citing Al Arabiya.

    Three of the gunmen were killed in an exchange of fire, while two bodyguards and two civilians walking by were wounded, the official said. But Governor Aidarus al-Zubaidi and Brigadier General Shalal Ali Shayyeh were unhurt.

    Both men have survived attacks before. Al Qaeda and Islamic State militants have taken advantage of 10 months of civil war in Yemen to expand their presence in Aden, where the embattled

    If you find out orphographic mistake in the text, please select mistaken part of the text and press Ctrl + Enter.

    Last added

    At least one category must be selected

    All news


    Orphus sistemi