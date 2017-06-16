Abkhaz IDPs protest outside Armenian Embassy to Georgia

© Report.az

Tbilisi. 16 June.REPORT.AZ/ A group of internally displaced persons from Georgia's occupied regions of Abkhazia and South Ossetia held a protest action in Tbilisi on June 16.

Georgia bureau of Report News Agency informs, participants of the action, held at the initiative of the "Movement against occupation" NGO formed by Abkhaz IDPs marched from Marjanishvili subway station to the Armenian Embassy. A statement of protest was read in front of the embassy and Chair of "Movement against occupation" Onise Gergadava presented the document to an employee of the embassy.

O.Gergadava told local bureau of Report News Agency that today Armenia is a main country in the region that seeks to undermine stability and peace: "Armenians were particularly active in occupation of the Georgian regions of Abkhazia and South Ossetia. Now Armenian families are being moved to the region. This is unacceptable and the international community should give a legal assessment to it".

According to the chair, Armenia's aggressive and anti-Georgian policy continues in the international arena: "Armenian MP's voting against the decision in the Council of Europe on protection of the rights of refugees and IDPs, return to their native lands as well as not supporting territorial integrity of Georgia is its clear evidence. We demand the Armenian government to support Georgia's territorial integrity and respect its sovereignty, defend rights of the refugees and IDPs in Georgia, support the decision on their return to the native lands, stop forcible move of Armenian families to Abkhazia and South Ossetia. If our demand is not fulfilled, our actions will be more extensive and continue in different places".

Notably, the statement presented to the Armenian embassy was signed by over 1.000 IDPs.