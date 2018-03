© Shutterstock

Baku. 6 November. REPORT.AZ/ Ten people were killed as a result of vehicle accident on the 457 km of Bishkek-Osh highway in Kyrgyzstan.

Report inform referring to Kyrgyz media, Ministry of Emergency Situation of Kyrgyzstan said.

Seven of killed people are men, 1 woman and two children.

The accident was caused as a result of collision of Honda Stepwgn car with a liquid tank truck MAN.