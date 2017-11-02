8 martyred in shootout with terrorists in Turkey - UPDATED

Baku. 2 November. REPORT.AZ/ 8 people were martyred in a shootout in Şemdinli district of Hakkari province, Turkey between security forces, servicemen and PKK militants.
Report informs citing the Haber7, four militants were killed in the attack.
***10:51
Baku. 2 November. REPORT.AZ/ A shootout took place in Şemdinli district of Hakkari province, Turkey between security forces, servicemen and PKK militants.
Report informs citing the Haber7, two servicemen and two village guards martyred as a result.
Four militants were killed in the attack.
The remaining terrorists were reportedly crossing the border with Iraq.
Counter-terror operations continue in the region.
Sədrəddin İsmayılovNews Author
