8 martyred in shootout with terrorists in Turkey - UPDATED

Baku. 2 November. REPORT.AZ/ 8 people were martyred in a shootout in Şemdinli district of Hakkari province, Turkey between security forces, servicemen and PKK militants.

Report informs citing the Haber7, four militants were killed in the attack.

The remaining terrorists were reportedly crossing the border with Iraq.

Counter-terror operations continue in the region.