50 employees of Gülhane Military Medical Academy detained

Baku. 2 August. REPORT.AZ/ Within the framework of investigations due to the coup attempt of the Gülenist Terrorist Organization (FETÖ) operations are conducted at the Gülhane Military Medical Academy, located in the capital Ankara, Turkey.

Report informs referring to Anadolu, Ankara Public Prosecutor's Office gave a warrant for arrest of 98 people working in the military academy.

According to the information, 50 people were detained, some of them are officers.

It was also emphasized that among the detainees are also pensioners, and persons excluded from the Turkish Armed Forces.