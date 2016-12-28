44 Daesh terrorists killed Turkish military in Syria

Baku. 28 December. REPORT.AZ/ 44 Daesh terrorists have been killed, 117 terrorists have been injured in the operation carried out by the Turkish military to liberate Syria's al-Bab, the military said on Wednesday.

Report informs referring to Anadolu, on the 127th day of Operation Euphrates Shield, the Turkish military has targeted 154 positions belonging to the terrorists and destroyed shelters, defense positions and headquarters used by Daesh, as well as a bomb-laden vehicle belonging to the terrorists.

117 Daesh terrorists were wounded in operations.

The operation on al-Bab was launched as part of Operation Euphrates Shield, launched on Aug. 24, which aims to eliminate terror threats to Turkey's southern borders posed by Daesh and PKK's Syrian offshoots, the Democratic Union Party (PYD) and its armed wing, the People's Protection Units (YPG).