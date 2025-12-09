Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Budget package Volunteer Week
    41 historical artifacts of Anatolian origin repatriated to Türkiye from US

    Region
    • 09 December, 2025
    • 09:37
    At least 41 historical artifacts of Anatolian origin illegally taken out of Türkiye are being returned to the country from the US, Report informs via A News.

    At a ceremony held at the Manhattan District Attorney's Office in New York City, the artifacts, valued at over $8 million, were handed over to Türkiye's Deputy Culture and Tourism Minister Gokhan Yazgi.

    Assistant District Attorney in Manhattan Matthew Bogdanos and Homeland Security Investigations (HSI) Assistant Special Agent in Charge Tom Acocella were also present at the ceremony.

    The officials emphasized the ongoing cooperation between Türkiye and the US in combating the trafficking of historical artifacts.

