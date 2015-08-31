 Top
    Close photo mode

    30 residents of Javakheti, Georgia voluntarily surrendered firearms

    Bakı-Tbilisi-Ceyhan oil corridor is situated in this region

    Baku. 31 August. REPORT.AZ\ Thirty residents of Ninotsminda, Akhalkalaki, Aspindza, Akhaltsikhe, Borjomi and Adigeni districtЫ of Samtskhe-Javakheti voluntarily surrendered firearms and ammunition.

    Report informs citing Gruzia-Online, the inhabitants of the above-mentioned areas handed over 8041 ball-cartridges, 18 different rounds, 77 different hand grenades, 10 magazines on different machines, 8 firearms, 400 grams of TNT, 25 detonators, four smoke bombs, 1 anti-guarantor, 9 anti-tank grenades and detonators 1 anti-tank mine.

    Georgia is located in the south, it borders with Armenia and Turkey.

    It includes Meskheti and Javakheti.

    If you find out orphographic mistake in the text, please select mistaken part of the text and press Ctrl + Enter.

    Last added

    At least one category must be selected

    All news


    Orphus sistemi