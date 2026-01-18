11 injured in Istanbul microbus accident
Region
- 18 January, 2026
- 13:23
Eleven people were injured as a result of a minibus accident in Istanbul, Türkiye, Report informs via Haber Global.
A service minibus moving in the direction of Istanbul Airport lost control on the road made slippery by snowfall. The minibus first hit the curb and then overturned. Numerous ambulance crews, police officers, and rescuers were dispatched to the site.
The injured were taken to hospitals.
