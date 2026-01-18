Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Iran protests The struggle against neocolonialism Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process
    • 18 January, 2026
    11 injured in Istanbul microbus accident

    Eleven people were injured as a result of a minibus accident in Istanbul, Türkiye, Report informs via Haber Global.

    A service minibus moving in the direction of Istanbul Airport lost control on the road made slippery by snowfall. The minibus first hit the curb and then overturned. Numerous ambulance crews, police officers, and rescuers were dispatched to the site.

    The injured were taken to hospitals.

    İstanbulda mikroavtobusun aşması nəticəsində 11 nəfər xəsarət alıb
    В Стамбуле более 10 человек пострадали при опрокидывании микроавтобуса

