Vahagn Khachaturyan: I hope goods from Azerbaijan will be supplied directly to Armenia

President of Armenia Vahagn Khachaturyan expressed hope that goods from Azerbaijan would be delivered directly to Armenia.

According to Report's correspondent in Davos, he made this statement while speaking at a panel discussion as part of the annual meeting of the World Economic Forum.

According to Khachaturyan, the leaders of Azerbaijan and Armenia have already demonstrated political will and courage in the pursuit of peace. He noted that just one or two years ago such a situation seemed unbelievable, but today the sides are at a fundamentally new stage in their relations.

The president of Armenia emphasized that at present, cargo from Azerbaijan is delivered to Armenia in transit through the territory of Georgia; however, direct transportation between Baku and Yerevan may become possible in the future. He said this would help overcome the problems that arose in the 1990s and allow the parties to focus on the future.

Vahagn Khachaturyan also stated that the agreements reached are based on concrete principles-mutual respect for territorial integrity, sovereignty, and jurisdiction. He expressed confidence that the opening of borders would be the next logical step in the development of relations.

Speaking about regional prospects, the Armenian president noted that through cooperation the South Caucasus could become a favorable region both politically and economically, including in the context of links between Europe and Asia.

Khachaturyan thanked the leadership of Azerbaijan and President Ilham Aliyev personally for demonstrating political will, as well as Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan for his commitment to the peace process. He also noted the role of US President Donald Trump, who, according to him, facilitated the signing of the historic document on August 8, 2025.