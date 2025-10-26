Ilham Aliyev Path to Victory
    Ilham Aliyev Path to Victory

    Two men arrested after Louvre jewel heist

    Other
    • 26 October, 2025
    • 14:49
    Two men arrested after Louvre jewel heist

    Two suspects have been arrested in relation to last Sunday's heist at the Louvre museum in Paris, in which a gang of four men made off with crown jewels worth an estimated €88m (£76m), according to the Paris prosecutor, Report informs via The Guardian.

    Citing police sources, Le Parisien newspaper said on Sunday that the men, both in their 30s and from Seine St-Denis outside the French capital, were detained on Saturday evening as part of an investigation by the Paris organised crime squad.

    One of the suspects was apprehended around 10 pm (20:00 GMT) on Saturday at Paris-Charles de Gaulle airport as he was about to board a plane abroad, French media Le Parisien and Paris Match reported.

    The gang pulled up outside the world's most visited museum at 9.30 am last Sunday in a stolen furniture removal truck fitted with an extending ladder and lift, in which two of them mounted to the first-floor Apollo gallery.

    Wearing hi-vis vests to resemble construction workers, they smashed an unsecured window and then used disc cutters to open two display cases in the ornate gallery before descending in the bucket lift and making their escape on the back of motorbikes driven by the other two members of the gang.

    Louvre gang theft
    KİV: Fransada Luvr muzeyinin soyğunçuluğu işi üzrə iki nəfər saxlanılıb
    СМИ: Двух подозреваемых по делу об ограблении Лувра задержали

    Latest News

    15:53

    Pallister's 800m free leads world record rush at Toronto World Cup

    Individual sports
    15:35

    2 missing after bulk carrier sinks in south China

    Other countries
    15:11

    Trump wants to transform the US Navy into ‘Golden Fleet' — WSJ

    Other countries
    14:49

    Two men arrested after Louvre jewel heist

    Other
    14:28

    1 dead, 6 injured in shooting during homecoming at Lincoln University in Pennsylvania

    Other countries
    14:07

    Russian Railways to organize transit of goods from Russia to Armenia via Azerbaijan

    Region
    13:48
    Photo

    Azerbaijani military joins exhibitions of defense firms held at NATO exercise

    Military
    13:33

    WADA delegation reviews preparations for European Regional Symposium in Baku

    Individual sports
    13:26
    Photo

    Azerbaijani youth boxers claim 8 medals at U-15 European Championship in Montenegro

    Individual sports
    All News Feed