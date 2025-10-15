Tural Hajili: Azerbaijan-Belarus trade exceeds $270M

From January to August 2025, trade turnover between Azerbaijan and Belarus amounted to nearly $274 million, Tural Hajili, deputy executive director of the Azerbaijan Export and Investment Promotion Agency (AZPROMO), said at the Azerbaijan-Belarus Business Forum, Report informs.

According to him, the consistent implementation of the measures outlined in the 2024-2025 roadmap that was approved at the 14th meeting of the joint intergovernmental commission last June contributes to the active development of trade, economic, and investment ties between the two countries.

"Azerbaijan's exports to Belarus increased by 77%, reaching $52 million," Hajili noted.

Hajili emphasized that Azerbaijan is ready to provide comprehensive support to all interested parties to strengthen business cooperation between Belarus and Azerbaijan.

"As of September 1, 127 Belarusian companies operating in industry, trade, construction, transport, and services were registered in Azerbaijan, 85 of which were actively operating," he noted.

The AZPROMO representative noted that up to 80% of Azerbaijan's tractor fleet is Belarusian-made.

According to him, Azerbaijan will continue to take the necessary steps to increase investment attractiveness and expand cooperation with its Belarusian partners.