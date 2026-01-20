Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process Black January
    Ilham Aliyev attends panel on 'Defining Eurasia's Economic Identity' in Davos

    As part of the annual meeting of the World Economic Forum in Davos, a panel discussion on "Defining Eurasia's Economic Identity" was held.

    According to Report, President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev took part in the event.

    İlham Əliyev Davosda "Avrasiyanın iqtisadi özünəməxsusluğunun müəyyənləşdirilməsi" mövzusunda paneldə iştirak edir - YENİLƏNİB
    Ильхам Алиев принял участие в панельном заседании на тему "Определение экономической идентичности Евразии" в Давосе

