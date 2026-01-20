Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process Black January
    • 20 January, 2026
    Vučić: We will have to do much together

    President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev is my friend, President of Serbia Aleksandar Vučić said during a panel discussion at the annual meeting of the World Economic Forum, according to Report's correspondent in Davos.

    According to Vučić, although Azerbaijan, Armenia, and Serbia are relatively small countries in terms of population, their importance in the future will only grow.

    "I am convinced that in the future our significance will increase. Armenia has about 3 million people, Serbia has 7 million, and Azerbaijan has 10 million. We will need to find common ground with each other and do many things together. Because in today's world, where rules are often absent, the principle of 'the big fish eats the small fish' applies, and this is openly acknowledged-without even trying to disguise it," he noted.

    The president of Serbia emphasized the importance of cooperation and joint action, pointing out that the alternative is either joining large geopolitical blocs or defending one's own sovereignty and independence. According to him, the peoples of Azerbaijan, Armenia, and Serbia will choose the second path: preserving national interests while remaining open to cooperation with all partners.

    Vuçiç: Gələcəkdə bir çox işləri birlikdə görməli olacağıq
    Вучич: Нам придется делать многое вместе

