Ilham Aliyev: Azerbaijan received request from Armenian side to allow transit from Armenia to Russia

Armenia has requested the transit of goods through Azerbaijan to Russia, President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev said speaking at a panel discussion held as part of the annual meeting of the World Economic Forum.

According to Report's correspondent in Davos, the head of state noted that for Azerbaijan, the priority is the region and its immediate neighbors: "I am very pleased that over the years of independence we have managed to build very close working relations with all our neighbors, except, of course, Armenia-for reasons that are well known. After de facto peace was established, we also began economic cooperation and export operations."

The head of state reminded that Azerbaijan lifted all restrictions on cargo transit to Armenia from Kazakhstan and Russia: "And we have received a request from the Armenian side to allow transit from Armenia to Russia. We de facto, unilaterally opened the corridors for Armenia. Yes, currently the transportation is carried out through Georgia. But one day transit will be ensured directly from Armenia through Azerbaijan, and that day is not too far away."