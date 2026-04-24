Trump ally Steve Daines to visit China as US turns up pressure before May summit

US Republican Senator Steve Daines will ​lead a five-member bipartisan ‌delegation to China next week, the South China ​Morning Post reported, citing sources.

US President ⁠Donald Trump is ​scheduled to visit Beijing on May ​14 and 15 to meet Chinese President Xi Jinping ​during his first ​visit to China in eight years, ‌a ⁠closely watched trip which was postponed due to the Iran war.