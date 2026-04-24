Ilham Aliyev WUF13 US-Iran talks
    Ilham Aliyev WUF13 US-Iran talks

    Trump ally Steve Daines to visit China as US turns up pressure before May summit

    Other
    • 24 April, 2026
    • 09:18
    Trump ally Steve Daines to visit China as US turns up pressure before May summit

    US Republican Senator Steve Daines will ​lead a five-member bipartisan ‌delegation to China next week, the South China ​Morning Post reported, citing sources.

    US President ⁠Donald Trump is ​scheduled to visit Beijing on May ​14 and 15 to meet Chinese President Xi Jinping ​during his first ​visit to China in eight years, ‌a ⁠closely watched trip which was postponed due to the Iran war.

    Donald Trump Steve Daines China
    ABŞ senatoru Stiv Deyns Trampdan əvvəl Çinə gedəcək nümayəndə heyətinə rəhbərlik edəcək
    Сенатор США Стив Дэйнс возглавит делегацию в Китай перед визитом Трампа

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