Trump ally Steve Daines to visit China as US turns up pressure before May summit
Other
- 24 April, 2026
- 09:18
US Republican Senator Steve Daines will lead a five-member bipartisan delegation to China next week, the South China Morning Post reported, citing sources.
US President Donald Trump is scheduled to visit Beijing on May 14 and 15 to meet Chinese President Xi Jinping during his first visit to China in eight years, a closely watched trip which was postponed due to the Iran war.
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